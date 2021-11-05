Advisory cites ‘shift in member behavior’ to phone and online financial transactions

Coast Capital’s branch in Fort Langley is closing down. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Coast Capital is closing its Fort Langley branch.

In a letter to members dated Oct. 29, Lisa Colangelo, senior vice president, retail and advice centre at Coast Capital Federal Credit Union, said the branch located at 9140 Glover Road would be shutting down, with its last day of operation being Friday, July, 15, 2022.

Colangelo cited a “shift in member behavior” in explaining the decision to move the accounts and services at the Fort Langley branch to the Coast Capital Walnut Grove location at 20991 88th Avenue, described as being a “five-minute drive” from the Fort Langley site.

“Our members’ banking preferences in the Fort Langley community have been changing over several years prior to COVID-19, and we have seen a significant decline of branch transactions as members are doing more and more of their day-to-day banking online, by phone or through an ATM,” Colangelo elaborated.

A virtual town hall meeting for members is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 26.

While the Fort Langley will be open by appointment until July, the teller services “that were paused earlier in the pandemic will not resume” the letter advises.

It recommends customers who have used the Fort Langley branch for day-to-day transactions to try Coast online mobile and phone banking services.

“Closing a branch is always a difficult decision, especially one with a long history like Fort Langley,” Colangelo said.

“While our organization remains financially health and stable, members’ banking habits have evolved.”

Because Walnut Grove has “reduced vault capacity,” some Fort Langley safety deposit boxes may be moved “to a different section within the Fort Langley vault” before being relocated, the latter advised.

Coast currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada.

