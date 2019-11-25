Cold weather warning issued for Langley area

Homeless are advised to seek shelter at Gateway of Hope

With evening temperatures forecast to drop, an extreme weather alert (EWA) for the Langleys has been issued by the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass under the Assistance to Shelter Act.

It advises temperatures are set to fall to, or below, freezing (with wind chill).

“If you are sleeping outside please come to the shelter,” the notice said.

READ MORE: Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

READ ALSO: Backpacks, blankets distributed to Langley homeless

Gateway will be operating from 7 p.m. tonight (Monday, Nov. 25) to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who needs shelter after 9 p.m. should contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Under the Assistance to Shelter Act an Extreme Weather Alert, police assist “persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions.”

