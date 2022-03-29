Collision of bicycle, Langley RCMP vehicle now under IIO review

A man taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act was injured

A collision between a man on a bicycle and a Langley RCMP cruiser is being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia.

The incident began on Sunday, March 27 at about 8:45 a.m., when Langley RCMP officers took a 30-year-old man into custody under the mental health act, according to the IIO.

The man was taken to a hospital and certified by a doctor.

Just before 12:30 p.m. the same day, police were told the man had walked away from the hospital without being released. Police called the man’s family, who confirmed he had returned home.

An officer returning to the man’s home reportedly saw the man driving a bicycle towards him.

The police vehicle and the bicycle collided.

The man said he was in pain, and BC Ambulance Service paramedics were called, and took the man to the hospital, where it was found he had suffered serious injuries.

The IIO investigates any interaction between police and civilians that results in an injury or death.

The exact circumstances of this incident are now under IIO investigation, and police can’t release any more details until after that investigation concludes.

The IIO publishes summaries of its investigations, and can decide whether or not to recommend charges against police officers.

