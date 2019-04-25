Officials included (from left) Township fire chief Stephen Gamble, RCMP Supt. Murray Power, Langley East MLA Rich Coleman, Township Mayor Jack Froese, School Board Chair Megan Dykeman, Langley MLA Mary Polak, and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Commercial cannabis dominates talk at Langley town hall

The mayor and provincial officials fielded several questions about legal pot growing

Glen Valley residents raised concerns over a local marijuana growing operation with elected leaders at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

There were only about 35 to 40 residents in the audience, but a number of them had come specifically to ask about commercial cannabis operations, with moderator Frank Bucholtz fielding numerous questions on the topic.

Residents were concerned about everything from odour and excessive nighttime light from the greenhouses, to the possible impact of water use on the local aquifer. One also asked for a moratorium on new cannabis growing operations in the Township.

Mayor Jack Froese noted that provincial regulations have much more weight than local rules – and that the Township can’t ban cannabis growing.

The Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) ruled cannabis was a farm product several years ago, which means it can be grown anywhere in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). The Township tried to confine growing to industrial land and lost that battle.

Other types of farming that can cause odours or lights, such as hothouse tomato growing or mushroom farming, are regulated based on “normal farm practices.”

“Cannabis production is so new, we don’t know what normal farm practice is,” Froese said.

On water use, Langley MLA Mary Polak noted that an agricultural operation would need a water license from the Ministry of Forests and Lands.

“They live and breathe water allocation in that department,” she said. If water is scarce, the rule is that residential use comes first, then maintenance of animals.

Langley East MLA Rich Coleman said he would be talking to the Glen Valley Cannabis operators.

He also noted that the federal laws, as written, give no leeway for odour, and says growers have to control it.

“The federal act needs to be enforced,” Coleman said, citing complaints about a different large-scale cannabis operation, that of Canopy Growth near Zero Avenue and 264th Street.

“This thing has just moved so fast,” Coleman said. “The enforcement side needs to be beefed up.”

Growing operations that can’t control odours should be shut down, Coleman said to applause from the audience.

Coleman left the meeting briefly several times, and at the end told the audience that he had reached out to Canopy Growth. He was told that shades that cut down on light at night are computer controlled and should be automatically close.

Coleman advised local residents to take photos if there were issues with light, and said he didn’t believe local growers have done enough to control odour.

Previous story
RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post
Next story
B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink

Just Posted

Job market to remain tight in coming years: report

Conference Board of Canada predicts region’s unemployment rate to remain below five per cent

Commercial cannabis dominates talk at Langley town hall

The mayor and provincial officials fielded several questions about legal pot growing

VIDEO: Giants come back to earn 4-3 overtime victory

Playing in Spokane for the second consecutive night, the G-Men triumph put them 3-1 in the playoffs

Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse in ICU, several others still in hospital

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Campaign for terminally ill Langley boy nears goal

Fundraiser to send eight-year-old on a cruise with his family

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Handcrafted paper gowns on display in Vancouver

Langara students designs inspired by esigners such as Versace, Dior and Gucci

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Four units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

Most Read