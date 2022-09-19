Company founder joins Elevate Langley slate in Township race

Stephen Dinesen is running with the Elevate Langley slate. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The latest candidate announced for the Elevate Langley slate of candidates in the Township is Stephen Dinesen, operator of Bear Woods Supply with his wife Analies.

Dinesen is also a co-owner of a local gym and health clinic in North Langley.

He build Canada’s largest background checking company with is brother from 1997, building it up to 400 employees before selling it after 10 years of growth.

“The experience that that gave me, I do plan to bring here to the Township of Langley,” he said.

He said the Township needs a council that can work together.

Like many other candidates, he said he wants to focus on affordability, but without raising taxes.

Improving traffic, and getting resources to all neighbourhoods of Langley is also a priority, he said. He doesn’t want to just focus on high growth areas, but to ensure that places like Aldergrove and Brookswood also get their share of new services, he said.

Making money go farther is something he learned in business and wants to do if he’s elected to the council, he said.

Dinesen is 45 years old, and is the father of four children ranging in age from 12 to 20.

Elevate Langley, headed up by former MLA Rich Coleman, is running against Coun. Eric Woodward’s Contract with Langley slate and a host of independents, including Coun. Blair Whitmarsh and former councillor Michelle Sparrow, who are both running for mayor, in the Oct. 15 vote.

