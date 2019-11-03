The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination. The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend (shown), Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency MANDATORY CREDIT

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes – Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

ALSO READ: Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch
Next story
TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Langley students remove invasive plants from local park

Students from Peter Ewart Middle School were at Routley Park

Langley RCMP need help in locating missing man with dementia

80 year old Lorne Herron was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, in Fort Langley

Developer donations still coming in Langley Township despite rule change

A ban on corporate donations seems to have shifted the focus

LETTER: Federal Langley candidate sees election results as call for change

More than 10,400 people for the local NDP candidate

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

TransLink to cancel 16 SeaBus sailings due to job action

Job action involves no uniforms and no maintenance worker overtime

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Protesters gather at gender identity speaker’s Vancouver talk despite location switch

Some protesters carried signs proclaiming that ‘Trans rights are human rights’

Alberta separation wouldn’t solve problem of landlocked oil: expert

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

UPDATE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

Body of Jordan Christopher Smyth found in rural area on Soowahlie reserve near Chilliwack on Nov. 1

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Most Read