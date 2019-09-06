Cruise-In: Concours d’Elegance moves to the main thoroughfare

Early 20th centry car collections back for third year in Aldergrove

Dozens of antique cars will drive back to Aldergrove, to be on display for a good cause on Saturday (Sept. 7).

Bruce Pihan, 47, director of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and current vice-president, said big changes are in store for this year’s Concours d’Elegance.

“The really exciting change to this year, is that we’re moving the showcase onto Fraser Highway,” Pihan explained.

Last year, the Concours d’Elegance – in English, known as a “competition of elegance” or showcase of stock autos from the early 20th century – were stationed along a greenway across the street from the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch.

“It was too off of the beaten path,” the director explained as a reason for the move.

READ MORE: The annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In Is A Family Affair

Now, along with vendors selling their wares and other car exhibits, vintage vehicles will show ‘n’ shine on the Fraser Highway thoroughfare between 264 and 272 Streets.

Due to bouts of rain, only 50 antique cars came out to show last year, Pihan estimated.

Four years ago when the Cruise-In was held in Langley City and the forecast spelled out sunshine, the concourse drew around 100 cars.

This year, the antique showcase is expected to bring in numbers around the same due in part to warm weather, he said.

“We’re seeing higher numbers registering their cars,” Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson told the Aldergrove Star.

Show-goers can stop by on Saturday and learn the unique histories of each blast-from-the-past vehicle on the strip.

The nostalgic car collection will be on display from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.