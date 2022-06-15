A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

A Grizzly Bear with a broken-off arrow stuck in its head, was recently taken by a passing motorist and provided to Smithers Conservation Officers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction. (Conservation Officer Service photo)

Conservation officers seek info on injured grizzly in northwest B.C.

The bear was spotted on Hwy 37 just north of Meziadin Junction with an arrow in its head

Smithers conservation officers are looking for information about a grizzly bear that was seen with a broken off arrow in its head.

A photo of the bear with arrow injury, was recently taken by a passing motorist and sent to the Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS in Smithers. The picture was taken along Hwy. 37 North, just north of the Meziadin junction.

The BCCOS is investigating. Anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

THE LATEST: B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial office


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. study finds that if you want to live longer, get out of your chair
Next story
Pope’s health is an ‘extreme concern’ but trip to Canada remains unchanged: Miller

Just Posted

Veronique Kolisnyk discovered this busy little pollinator buzzing about and savouring some of the plants in the back of her Walnut Grove home recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Bees busy in the backyard

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley letter writer lays out the ‘dry’ background of Canadian economics

The first of what organizers expect to be many 7 Generations Cup skateboarding competitions came to a close in Langley. It ran Friday to Sunday, June 10 to 12 at Langley Events Centre. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
3-day Langley contest makes skateboarders feel appreciated as athletes

The collective’s logo was showcased for the first-time at the recent B.C. 3x3 Canada Quest provincial qualifiers at LEC earlier this month. As one of the many components of the Bandits’ work with I∙SPARC, the Bandits entered a team in the adult women’s open division featuring prominent Indigenous players; including Jade Montgomery-Waardenburg, Madison Terbasket-Winser, Montanna Howe, and Shenise Sigsworth. (Fraser Valley Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kwantlen artist designs new for Langley’s Bandits logos