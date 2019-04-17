Langley MP Mark Warawa will not run. Both the Conservative and PPC parties are about to nominate candidates.

Conservatives, PPC prepare to nominate in Langley-Aldergrove

The two parties are about to select their candidates for the next federal election

Canada’s newest federal political party now has an official association for the Langley-Aldergrove riding.

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) founded by erstwhile Conservative MP Maxime Bernier, now has a a local electoral district association recognized by Elections Canada, riding president Justin Cawker announced this week.

The riding is choosing a candidate now for the October federal election.

On April 19th, from 6-8:30 p.m., the party will be holding a Candidate Meet and Greet at the boardroom of Ricky’s Restaurant in Walnut Grove.

The deadline to nominate a candidate is April 23.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party in Langley-Aldergrove has scheduled a candidate forum for May 1, with voting for the actual candidates to follow on Saturday, May 4, both events to take place at St. Nicholas Parish Centre in Walnut Grove.

“Short answer, we don’t know yet,” said riding president James Pratt on the subject of who will be the candidates standing for the nomination.

The local candidate nomination committee reviewed the applications and held interviews, and sent recommendations to the party’s National Candidate Selection Committee in Ottawa.

The party will release the names of the candidates once their review has finished.

Those candidates are vying to replace Conservative MP Mark Warawa, who has represented the riding since 2004. Warawa recently announced he is suffering from cancer, but he had already announced he would be stepping down from federal politics some months ago.

READ MORE: PPC party sets up shop in Langley

READ MORE: Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Previous story
60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll
Next story
Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Just Posted

Conservatives, PPC prepare to nominate in Langley-Aldergrove

The two parties are about to select their candidates for the next federal election

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Controversial event to be especially popular because of musical guests Cypress Hill

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

Most Read