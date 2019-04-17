Conservatives, PPC prepare to nominate in Langley-Aldergrove

The two parties are about to select their candidates for the next federal election

Langley MP Mark Warawa will not run. Both the Conservative and PPC parties are about to nominate candidates.

Canada’s newest federal political party now has an official association for the Langley-Aldergrove riding.

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) founded by erstwhile Conservative MP Maxime Bernier, now has a a local electoral district association recognized by Elections Canada, riding president Justin Cawker announced this week.

The riding is choosing a candidate now for the October federal election.

On April 19th, from 6-8:30 p.m., the party will be holding a Candidate Meet and Greet at the boardroom of Ricky’s Restaurant in Walnut Grove.

The deadline to nominate a candidate is April 23.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party in Langley-Aldergrove has scheduled a candidate forum for May 1, with voting for the actual candidates to follow on Saturday, May 4, both events to take place at St. Nicholas Parish Centre in Walnut Grove.

“Short answer, we don’t know yet,” said riding president James Pratt on the subject of who will be the candidates standing for the nomination.

The local candidate nomination committee reviewed the applications and held interviews, and sent recommendations to the party’s National Candidate Selection Committee in Ottawa.

The party will release the names of the candidates once their review has finished.

Those candidates are vying to replace Conservative MP Mark Warawa, who has represented the riding since 2004. Warawa recently announced he is suffering from cancer, but he had already announced he would be stepping down from federal politics some months ago.

