Constable Claus saves Christmas for kids stranded at Kelowna Airport

The 12 and 13-year-olds were trying to make it home to Victoria for Christmas from Alberta

An RCMP officer came to the rescue of two children stranded at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Christmas Eve. (Black Press file photo)

It’s what the spirit of Christmas is all about.

An RCMP officer came to the rescue of two children stranded at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) on Christmas Eve.

Traveling alone, they were going to see their mother but their connecting flight was cancelled after they had landed at YLW.

With nowhere to go, the officer picked up the stranded kids, talked to their parents, then bought pizza and candy, and got them into a hotel for the night.

He explained the situation to hotel staff and the kids were settled into a room. They were taken back to the airport the next day to catch the flight to Victoria and reunited with mom for Christmas Day.

“I want to give a huge thank you to your officers,” said the children’s mother in a Facebook message to the Kelowna RCMP. “My kids were stranded in a city they didn’t know without friends or family. It truly does take a village and my heart cannot thank you enough for taking such good care of my precious cargo.”

RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera said the officer showed the true meaning of the holiday season.

“We are very proud of the work we do each and every day, and this is an incredible story of how one of our team members went above and beyond on Christmas Eve.”

