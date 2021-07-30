The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Copyright collective can’t force tariffs on university, Supreme Court rules

The Federal Court of Canada allowed Access Copyright’s action to enforce the interim tariff

The Supreme Court of Canada says a copyright collective cannot force York University to pay specific tariffs for the use of published works in the classroom.

In its unanimous decision today, the high court says the law does not empower the Access Copyright collective to enforce royalty payments set out in a tariff approved by a federal board if a user chooses not to be bound by a licence.

The Supreme Court heard the case in response to appeals on distinct aspects from both York and Access Copyright, which administers reproduction rights for published works, collects royalties and distributes them to copyright holders.

After licence renewal negotiations between York and Access Copyright hit a stalemate, the university briefly complied with an interim tariff approved by a federal board but then opted out, introducing its own “fair dealing” guidelines.

Under the guidelines, York faculty and staff paid no licence fees for a significant amount of material.

The Federal Court of Canada allowed Access Copyright’s action to enforce the interim tariff, but York successfully contested the point in the Federal Court of Appeal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
‘It is hard. It is fun’: 55-year-old Castlegar woman becomes firefighter

Just Posted

For the first seven days of his protest fast in April 2021, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada protest against fighter jet funding. He continues to voice his opposition. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley doctor wants MPs to shoot down fighter jet purchase

The provincial government has a downloadable PDF online where people can write thank you notes to frontline workers. (B.C. Government)
Make some noise Monday evening, Langley

Pastor Jon Grochowski of SouthRidge Fellowship Church, and Jim Calamunce, executive director of the Langley Food Bank, with one of the new carts. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Carts help move groceries for clients of Langley Food Bank

An April 25 drop-in clinic at the Langley Events Centre saw long lineups. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Mass vaccinations at Langley Events Centre to wrap up