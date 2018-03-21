Coquihalla and other B.C. highways to see abrupt return to winter

Winter has made a comeback

Yesterday may have been the first official day of spring, but that hasn’t stopped wintry conditions from making a comeback.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for mountain passes across the Southern Interior.

It affects the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna, then the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, then Merritt to Kamloops. Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass is also included in the weather statement.

“A frontal wave will move across southern B.C. on Thursday,” reads the report. “The warm front will bring some rain and rising freezing levels Thursday morning. However, the cold front will be quite potent and arrive as early as Thursday afternoon.”

READ MORE: SPRING WILL BE SPRUNG… IN A WEEK OR SO

The passage of the cold front will result in a sudden change in precipitation from rain to heavy snow over the highways resulting in reduced visibility and possible rapid accumulation of snow. A rapid drop in temperature and snow level will also accompany the cold front.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution if travelling late Thursday and to be aware of rapidly changing road conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Langley School District replaces fountains with water bottle filling stations
Next story
Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

Just Posted

LETTER: Lack of tree protection for Langley short-sighted but expected

One Langley letter writer calls Township council’s inaction on a tree protection bylaw disappointing.

Abattoir proposal has south Langley residents on edge

Opponents to poultry slaughterhouse application say aquifer could be at risk

Langley School District replaces fountains with water bottle filling stations

After lead found in water, district installs filtering system

Auditors couldn’t tell if Fraser Health executives bought booze on taxpayers’ dime

Review from 2014 says one administrator bought Bose headphones on company credit card

Langley hosts its own theatre festival this summer

A new festival aims at providing platform for local emerging talent to showcase their work.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

Canada-wide warrant issued for Surrey suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man

Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is wanted for one count of aggravated assault

Coquihalla and other B.C. highways to see abrupt return to winter

Winter has made a comeback

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Langley City hits up province for share of pot revenue

The province says it understands municipalities will face extra costs when marijuana is legalized.

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

B.C. climber remembered for gentle spirit, love of mountains

Marc-André Leclerc had been hearing the call of the mountains since childhood

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

Most Read