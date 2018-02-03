Coquihalla reopened in northbound lane

Updated:
The Coquihalla is now open. Expect traffic congestion as the right lane is still closed, said DriveBC.
Original:
The Coquihalla is currently closed in the northbound lane at Exit 256 (Coldwater Road) due to a vehicle accident about 50 kilometres south of Merritt.
The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Slushy and slippery sections have been reported in the area, according to DriveBC.
There is an update scheduled for 1:30 p.m. from DriveBC.
#BCHwy5 Northbound CLOSED at Exit 256, Kingsvale (Coldwater road) because of a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Next update 1:30 PM. https://t.co/DJ77YySv8g
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 3, 2018
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.