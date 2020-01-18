Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Commuters along the Coquihalla are being asked to use caution, with freezing rain expected through the day.

A strong storm system will first bring five to 10 centimetres of snow to the Fraser Valley, Environment Canada said Saturday morning.

Warm air aloft will then push inland sometime this afternoon bringing freezing rain to portions of the region, as well as along the Coquihalla and Highway 3 to Similkameen.

“Timing this transition from snow to freezing rain is always challenging in these situations,” the weather bulletin reads. “There is a chance that this transition could be delayed resulting in higher snowfall amounts.”

READ MORE: Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

In higher elevations along major highways, the icy weather will likely turn to rain in the evening, forecasters expect. However, the freezing rain could persist into Sunday.

The last dose of the recent winter storm will leave roadways and walkways icy and hazardous. The national weather agency has cautioned drivers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?
Next story
Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program

Just Posted

Critter Care calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

VIDEO: Newbie Giants helps defeat Victoria 4-1 in Langley Friday

The G-Men play Saturday in Victoria before hosting Kamloops on home ice at LEC on Sunday afternoon

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

Young curlers ready for national tournament in Langley

The teams practiced on Friday in preparation for the official start Saturday

Crews called to “suspicious” house fire in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP is investigating

Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

Additional measures will include messaging on arrivals screens in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to be hit with freezing rain, sparking warning to commuters

Hard to say when the freezing rain will turn to regular rainfall, Environment Canada says

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Most Read