Multiple highway closures and slowdowns on Highway 1 and on the Coquihalla on Tuesday, Dec.4, 2019. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

The rockfall block Highway 1 north of Hope has been cleared, but the Coquihalla is still blocked at the summit area.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound near the summit, about 50 kilometres north of Hope, due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect “major delays.”

Drivers are asked to take Highway 3 as their detour.

Cpl. Mike Halskov asked drivers to watch DriveBC and drive according to conditions, even if that means driving below the speed limit.

“Conditions can change rapidly on B.C.’s highways at this time of year and we urge all drivers to exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped and maintained for winter driving conditions,” Halskov said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam
Next story
Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Just Posted

Brand-new European-style Christmas market comes to Fort Langley

Miracle on Church Street runs weekends, Dec. 6 to 8, 13 to 15 with vendors, music, and mulled wine

Suspected Surrey thief leads police officers in looping chase around Abbotsford before being arrested in Langley

Suspect tracked by RCMP helicopter’s night vision before arrest by K9 unit

PHOTOS: House and access to hidden Abbotsford lake could be yours for $7.5 million

Property includes shoreline around Laxton Lake, a small lake hidden from the public’s view

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

WEATHER: A break from rain expected late Wednesday

Environment Canada expects temperatures to remain steady at 8 C during the day

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Most Read