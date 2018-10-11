Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged additional counts of sexual assault and interference. (RCMP)

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

A longtime Coquitlam piano teacher is facing additional charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin is facing two new charges of sexual assault, two new charges of sexual interference and one new charges of invitation to sexual touching.

The 67-year-old, who taught piano in the Lower Mainland for more than 20 years, was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

In total, he faces 15 sex-related charges.

READ MORE: B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

All charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching relate to youth under the age of 16.

Police have said the allegations stretch as far back as 1998.

Kubyshkin is scheduled to appear at provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Friday.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

Just Posted

Aldergrove Legion ‘Poppy projector’ stolen

Thieves make off with ‘Remembrance’ lighting equipment within hours of installation

Langley Township candidates woo voters

A meet and greet saw candidates speak one-on-one to potential supporters.

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Kanye West, in ‘MAGA’ hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show

The rapper met with U.S. President Donald Trump

Aldergrove hockey forward makes cut for Team Canada

Sarah Potomak to play for Canada in 2018 4 Nations Cup, Nov. 6-9

One dead in Lower Mainland shooting, RCMP say

Surrey school spokesperson says afternoon shooting briefly put nearby elementary school on lockout

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

Aldergrove Kodiaks on roll with 3 wins in 3 games

Junior B hockey squad ups record to 10 points in 13 games with 3-2 win over Flames

Police nab 14 alleged thieves with ‘bait electronics’

10 Vancouver residents are facing charges

Aldergrove Kodiaks defender wins top award

Davin Padgham is the PJHL’s Junior B hockey Defenseman of the Year

Man facing charges after SkyTrain attendant, rider threatened

Alleged aggressor is ‘well known’ to police

Most Read