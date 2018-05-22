Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

A piano teacher in the Lower Mainland taught in private homes for more than 20 years is facing more sexual assault charges.

Coquitlam resident Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin, whose company is called DM Piano School, faces an additional seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference. Current allegations stretch back to 1998, RCMP said Tuesday.

The 67-year-old was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

The latest charges were laid May 18. He has been released on a number of new conditions, including:

  • Not teaching piano to students under the age of 18
  • Not being alone with anyone under 18
  • Must tell students about the charges against him

Kubyshkin is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with white/blond hair, blue eyes, a mustache and a medium build. He speaks with a Russian accent. He is not previously known to police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP’s non-emergency number at 604-945-1550. Ask for the investigative support team, file #2018-1860.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds
Next story
Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Just Posted

Fourth man pleads guilty to 2009 hit-and-run murder in Abbotsford

Gurpreet Atwal among group involved in the killing of Kulwinder Gill

54-40 headlines Aldergrove Fair Days

Free concerts series at 106th annual Fair Days, July 20-22

Aldergrove celebrates 18th Extreme Home Repair: VIDEO

‘Big Reveal’ marks 15 years and 18 home repairs by Acts of Kindness volunteer team

Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford hosts sexual misconduct conference

#ChurchToo event on May 25 and 26 looks at how to best respond

Everyone invited to Extreme Home Repair ‘reveal’ in Langley Monday

A block party with bouncy castles and treats begins at the Adam’s home on 32A Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Richmond RCMP appeal for information after man allegedly gropes young girl

A 74-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault

VIDEO: How to use naloxone to stop a fentanyl overdose

ANKORS’ Chloe Sage shows what to do when someone is overdosing

Mounties cleared after shooting B.C. man armed with toy gun

Independent Investigations Office reports it will pass on a report to Crown counsel

B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin of Coquitlam is accused of sex assault involving former students

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

Most Read