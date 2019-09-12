Coquitlam woman killed on motorcycle along Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn

A motorcyle rider, a woman in her mid-30s from Coquitlam, was killed Thursday afternoon in a collision on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the accident occured on an S-turn, and that “speed relative to the corner” is the suspected cause of the crash.

The accident was reported to police at 1:42 p.m., after the bike collided with a minivan while heading east.

Highway 3 is open to single lange traffic in both directions at Similkameen Falls.

South Okanagan Traffic Services is investigating the crash.

READ MORE: Motorcycle cop explains the deadly nature of Highway 3

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.