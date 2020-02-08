Jason Wallace turned himself in to police as seen in this picture after unintentionally shooting and killing his friend, senior ranking Hells Angel Robert Green in October 2016. He was sentenced to six years plus time served. (Black Press Media files)

Coroners report has few details in Langley death of Hells Angel

A report comes out years after Robert Green’s killer has pleaded guilty and been sentenced

BC Coroner’s Service has released a report on the death of Hells Angel Robert Green, more than three years after he was murdered and his killer arrested.

Robert Keith Green, 56, was shot to death on the morning of Oct. 16, 2016, at a property owned by Green in the 23700- block of 72nd Avenue – near the 232nd Street highway interchange.

Green was a longtime member of the Hells Angels.

His killer, Jason Francis Wallace, then 27, was a member of 856 gang, which had its roots in Aldergrove. Wallace was a friend and associate of Green.

Wallace turned himself in to the police days after the shooting. And in 2017, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received an eight-year jail sentence.

Green was shot and killed at 11:39 a.m., according to the recent coroner’s service report.

The report is brief about the reasons for Green’s death.

“Mr. Green was involved in a disagreement with a person known to him,” it says. “He was shot multiple times and, despite emergency medical treatment, died as a result of these gunshot wounds.”

Green, Wallace, and others had apparently been partying for hours inside a building on the property. The judge at Wallace’s sentencing noted that Wallace was extremely intoxicated at the time of the shooting.

Before this incident, Wallace was best known in Langley for a 2007 incident. Wallace, then 18, was charged with attempted murder after the apparent unprovoked stabbing of another teenager after a local graduation party. Wallace pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was given house arrest, in connection with that incident.

Shaun Alan Clary, an associate of Wallace, was also at the party at Green’s property. He was murdered and dismembered, his body dumped on Langley’s Robertson Crescent days after Green’s murder – on the night of Oct. 24, 2016. IHIT confirmed the slaying was believed to be linked to Green’s death. No one has yet been arrested.

