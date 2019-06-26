VIDEO: Corvette smashes through safety barrier and lands on lawn of Langley home

Without the barrier, it could have been ‘terrible’ resident says

A Corvette smashed through a safety barrier and landed in the yard of this Langley home. Austin Fadear photo.

Austin Fadear was watching a movie with his dad Blaine on Tuesday night in the house they share when a Corvette went off the road, smashed through a cinder block safety barrier and landed in the yard of their home at 200 Street and 48 Avenue.

It happened around 6 p.m.

“It was the loudest noise my dad and I ever heard,” Fadear told the Langley Advance Times.

“At first, I thought it was the subwoofer. We have surround sound.”

Then they saw the damaged car in their yard.

“Miraculously,” the driver was unhurt, Fadear related.

As a result of the crash, most of the brick barrier was destroyed, with broken blocks scattered in the yard.

“If that wall hadn’t been there, it would have been terrible,” Fadear observed.

“We’re both shaken up.”

Langley RCMP said the driver of the car, a 51-year-old Langley woman, lost control while the Corvette was heading westbound on 48 Avenue when she tried to pass another vehicle on the right.

Cpl. Holly Largy said an immediate roadside prohibition for impaired driving was served on the driver and the vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

“Miraculously,” the driver was not injured. Austin Fadear photo