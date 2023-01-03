Council considers reno for Aldergrove Station House

Upgrades to the Meals on Wheels HQ will be up for a vote later this year

The vegetable garden at the Aldergrove Community Station House, operated by Langley Meals on Wheels. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Township will consider renovating the Aldergrove Community Station House, home of Langley Meals on Wheels.

During its Monday, Dec. 12 meeting, council voted to send a list of potential renovations to this year’s municipal budget process. The council will have to decide which items, if any, get funding this year.

Councillor Barb Martens noted that the Station House, formerly the Aldergrove fire hall, remains Township property, and is a heritage building, but requires upgrades and improvements.

For example, she noted that the second floor could be used for meetings and gatherings, but it is only accessible by stairs.

Township staff will look at a number of possible changes to the building, including an elevator, changes to parking, creating a new outdoor plaza and seating area on 272nd Street out front, as well as upgrades to electrical systems, air conditioning, and heating.

Martens motion suggested a $750,000 budget from the Township’s building reserve, although the money won’t be authorized unless council approves it during discussions of the overall budget.

Township staff will also consult with Meals on Wheels about their needs.

READ MORE: VIDEO: An inside look at the new Meals on Wheels facility in Aldergrove

Only Coun. Kim Richter voted against the motion.

“Do we have that money available, with all the other priorities that have come through in the last three weeks?” Richter said.

Township administrator Mark Bakken said there are a number of items to consider, in determining how big the scope of work will be.

“I think it’s quite helpful to outline the proposed scope of the project,” said Mayor Eric Woodward, noting you can’t just say “fix the building.”

Coun. Steve Ferguson added that he hoped the needs of Meals on Wheels comes to the attention of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, the charity car show that takes over downtown Aldergrove’s streets once a year. The Cruise-In distributes all its profits to local charities.

“It’s one of these things that needs community support,” Ferguson said.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley Township