Council rejects Fort Langley cannabis shop a second time

A reconsideration could not convince council to vote for a third retail outlet in Langley

The would-be operator of a Fort Langley cannabis shop had his application rejected for a second time by council on Monday.

The council voted against a motion to reconsider the application, which had proposed a retail outlet on Glover Road near 96th Avenue.

Sunny Gill said he and his business partner applied in good faith and even held a public open house in July to gauge public concerns about a possible cannabis shop in the neighbourhood.

“I believe we are the only applicant in the Township that held such an information session,” Gill said.

He noted that their application also “meets all the criteria from an objective standpoint.”

A policy approved last year would have allowed up to eight retail cannabis stores in the Township, with on for each neighbourhood, but council has so far allowed only two – one in the Carvolth area, one in Aldergrove. All others were rejected.

With Gill’s application up for possible reconsideration on Monday, he said that the application could be modified to meet some of the concerns raised in council.

The changes he suggested included a cedar fence, replacing chain link, dividing his parking lot from their nearest neighbour, and possibly moving the store entrance farther away from Glover Road. The site would have had an electric bike charging station, he noted.

The operators of the gelato business that occupies the other side of the building have given their support for the cannabis business in writing, Gill said.

But he faced a number of questions, including from Coun. Steve Ferguson about the entrance location, and several from Coun. Kim Richter about whether there were ever teenagers hanging around near the store or on the sidewalks.

“There’s children everywhere in Langley,” Gill said.

The council also brought another application – a stalled one located at 72nd Avenue and 208th Street – back for reconsideration just so they could officially defeat it.

Councillors gave a number of reasons for voting against the various retail cannabis applications that came forward last month, including specific complaints from the public, or a belief that the Township simply doesn’t need that many outlets.

