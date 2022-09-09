Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Park entertained guests in past years with agriculture artifacts from the past. The celebration returns Sept. 10 dubbed Once Upon A Field. (Langley Advance Times files)

Country Celebration in Campbell Valley Park entertained guests in past years with agriculture artifacts from the past. The celebration returns Sept. 10 dubbed Once Upon A Field. (Langley Advance Times files)

Country Celebration returns with new name to Campbell Valley Regional Park

Langley’s iconic celebration is back after two years of COVID cancellations

After two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Country Celebration is returning to Langley’s Campbell Valley Regional Park.

The new edition of the event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Re-named Once Upon a Field, the event will still have some features from previous Country Celebration events, including a giant straw pile, pony rides, mini doughnuts, beeswax candle making, and performances by 5 on a String.

There are also a host of new activities, including a grassland maze, Indigenous storytelling, a visit from a live barn owl, plant fibre cordage demonstrations, and wildlife stations to learn about coyotes, bees, butterflies, birds, voles, and moles, according to Doug Peterson, Metro Vancouver’s division manager of regional parks – east area.

There will be a food truck and visits to a heritage barn.

The Country Celebration had its 40th anniversary in 2019, with a long history of hay rides, family games, and hay bale mazes.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put the celebration on hold for the next two years.

The event returns on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 20285 8th Ave. in the park.

The all-ages free celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and visitors can drop in any time.

PREVIOUSLY: Celebrating everything country in Campbell Valley Regional Park

READ ALSO: Western painted turtles reclaiming their habitat

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipMetro Vancouverparks

