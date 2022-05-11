Arnold and Joanne De Jong have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Abbotsford on May 9. (Submitted photo)

Arnold and Joanne De Jong have been identified as the victims of the double homicide in Abbotsford on May 9. (Submitted photo)

Couple in their 70s identified as victims of double homicide in Abbotsford

Arnold and Joanne De Jong were found dead Monday in home on Arcadian Way

Investigators have identified the two people whose bodies were found Monday (May 9) in an Abbotsford home as Arnold De Jong, 77, and his wife Joanne, 76.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a press release Wednesday afternoon (May 11), saying they are still gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and constructing a timeline.

“At this stage, it is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident,” the release states.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) previously reported that they responded to a call at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday that two adults had been found dead in a home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way, a rural road in east Abbotsford.

RELATED: Homicide team investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Abbotsford home

The deaths were confirmed as suspicious, and IHIT was called in to investigate. The cause of the deaths has not been released.

IHIT is working with the APD and their forensic identification section, and the BC Coroners Service has also been involved.

“The safety of the citizens in Abbotsford, and the community as a whole, are of the highest priority. Every available resource is being utilized,” said Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD.

Sgt. David Lee of IHIT said investigators are following “multiple leads” and are asking for anyone with information or CCTV video to contact them.

“Their information may be key,” he said.

Arnold De Jong was a trucker who owned De Jong Transport, which was founded in 1991, according to online records. The company’s address is listed as the Arcadian Way property.

Anyone with information is being asked to call IHIT at t 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Homicide

Previous story
Massive boulder causes traffic trouble on Highway 93 near Radium
Next story
MLA pops question just before B.C. legislature question period

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley newspaper’s web poll on boosting Canada’s NATO rule gets resounding ‘no’

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: It’s McHappy Day in Langley

Vancouver Giants have new life in their second-round playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers. The Giants held three different leads on Tuesday night, May 10, and held on to their third one in a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win dramatic 3-2 victory over Kamloops

Dr. Richard Sawatzky is a nursing professor at TWU who was recently acknowledge nationally for his research efforts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
NURSING WEEK: Research excellence lauded