COVID-19: 24 Langley schools on Fraser Health exposure list

Four more notifications letters were issued by the district Monday

Four more COVID-19 notification letters were sent out to families of three Langley schools on Monday.

Langley School District sent two letters to families of Aldergrove Community Secondary, and one to each of North Otter Elementary and Simonds Elementary schools.

All letters are considered a “general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” according to Fraser Health.

A Public Health risk assessment is underway and those who are determined to have been in close contact with the case will receive further instructions to isolate.

“Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact,” Fraser Health said.

A COVID-positive individual was at Aldergrove Community Secondary on April 22 and 30, as well as April 28 and 29; at North Otter Elementary on April 27, 28, 29 and 30; and at Simonds Elementary on April 27, 28, and 29, according to the health authority.

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

For privacy reasons, Fraser Health said they can’t disclosure further details about the exposures.

As of Tuesday there were 24 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, five of which are independent schools.

The independent schools located in Langley include, Credo Christian Elementary for exposures on April 21 and 22; Credo Christian High School for exposures on April 20, 22, 23, 26 and 27; Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley for exposures on April 21, 22, 26, 27, 28 and 29; and St. Catherine’s School for exposures on April 27 and 28.

For a complete list visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.