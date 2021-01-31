COVID-19 case reported at Langley Secondary School

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at LSS (Langley Advance Times file)

Parents, teachers and staff at Langley Secondary School (LSS) at 21405 56th Ave. have been advised of a COVID-19 case in the school.

A notice issued on Saturday, Jan. 30, said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at LSS on Friday, Jan. 22.

Described as a “member of our Langley Secondary School community,” the person is self-isolating at home.

“This does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the notice went on to say.

“The person involved has been isolated. Because of this, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time. “

Public health is taking the following actions:

Tracing the person’s contacts to find out how the person got infected and who they were in close contact with.

Phoning or sending letters to the staff and students who were in close contact with the person and need to self-isolate.

Some staff and students may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” the notice said.

LSS offers programs for students from Grade 9 to 12 has over 1,000 students and 80 staff members.

Langley Secondary is the oldest secondary school in the Langley School District, first opened in 1949.

