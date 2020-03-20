COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Lack of consumer demand, global-oil war reducing pump prices

Part of the residual impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak has been shockingly low prices at the pump.

Abbotsford, Vancouver and Richmond all have over 10 gas stations with prices below $1 per litre this morning, March 20, according to GasBuddy.com. Many would never have expected these savings a year ago, when Lower Mainland prices hit $1.70 per litre.

The sinking prices are reportedly due to a lack of consumer demand, and a international oil-pricing battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are flooding the global markets.

Top 10 lowest prices in Abbotsford

RELATED: COVID-19 March 19 International update at 2130: The ‘world is at war’, stock markets rise

RELATED: Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Gas prices

