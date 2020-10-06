Rosemary Heights Elementary. (File photo)

COVID-19 exposure sends entire Surrey elementary school class into self-isolation

Students of one class now learning from home

An entire class at Rosemary Heights Elementary has been told to stay home and self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

Surrey School District spokesperson Ritinder Matthew confirmed to Peace Arch News Tuesday that students in one class are being told to stay home, and that the district is prepared for instances such as this.

READ ALSO: Surrey’s Rosemary Heights reports fourth COVID-19 exposure

READ ALSO: B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Matthew shared a letter the district sent to parents on Oct. 6 notifying that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended Rosemary Heights Elementary on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1-2.

“Based on their contact tracing, Fraser Health has reached out today with additional information for one class, including instructions for that class to stay at home and self-isolate. Fraser Health will be reaching out to these parents and staff directly,” the letter said. “Please note that only one class is being asked to self-isolate. All other classes should continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible with COVID-19 as per our school policy.”

Matthew said student learning will not be disrupted, as class instruction will continue virtually.

“In our district’s pandemic planning, we did develop protocols to ensure the continuity of learning for classes that may find themselves in this situation,” Matthew said.

Preparations include a technology platform to support remote instruction and mental health supports for students.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusEducationSchoolsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

BC NDP election platform includes widening of Fraser Highway

Party says route is ‘critical transportation link’ from Surrey to Abbotsford

Eighteen rolls of sod stolen from Aldergrove legion

Thefts occurred over two nights on Friday and Saturday, says legion executive Doug Tanner

Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Mounties seek fraudsters, stolen guitars

Police have released photos of two suspects in recent crimes

LED streetlight plan to save Langley Township thousands

The new lights will slash power consumption and cost less

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

COVID-19 exposure sends entire Surrey elementary school class into self-isolation

Students of one class now learning from home

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Fort St. John man wanted on 65 charges is arrested in Abbotsford

Darcy Peter Bailey, 48, was wanted mainly for weapons offences

Most Read