COVID-19: Number of Langley schools on exposure list decline

As of Thursday there are nine Langley schools on the exposure list, two of which are independent

The number of Langley schools on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list continues to decline, but new exposures have also been added.

On Tuesday, the Langley School District issued a COVID-19 notification for families of Brookswood Secondary School informing them an individual with coronavirus was at the school on May 11 and 13, according to Fraser Health.

The following day, Wednesday, Aldergrove Community Secondary recorded an exposure on May 14, while Langley Fine Arts School recorded exposures on May 10, 12, and 13.

Brookswood Secondary also has an earlier exposure listed for May 12, while Aldergrove Community Secondary has previous exposures listed for May 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health explained in all three of the recent notices issued.

“The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

A Public Health risk assessment is underway, students and staff determined to have been a close contact to a positive case may receive further instructions to isolate or monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Unless directed otherwise, parents are asked to continue to send their children to school.

As of Thursday there were nine Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, two of which are independent.

For a complete list visit www.fraserhealth.com/schoolexposures.