COVID-19 numbers in Langley continue steady decline

The Lower Mainland is seeing a slow reduction from the peak of the fourth wave

Langley’s COVID-19 infections continued to decline, now well under half the peak observed a little over a month ago in late October.

According to BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) numbers released on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Langley saw a total of 119 recorded positive cases of COVID from Nov. 14 to 20. That’s down from 138 the week before that.

In the week from Oct. 10 to 16, Langley had saw 243 cases, the local peak of the Delta variant-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

Langley is in line with neighbouring municipalities, most of which have seen similar significant declines in cases since mid to late October. However, cases remain elevated compared to early summer. In the week from July 6 to 12, Langley had just four cases, just before the Delta variant began to spread widely.

Abbotsford and Mission continued to see higher COVID cases than the rest of the Lower Mainland, with 197 cases in Abbotsford and 64 in Mission.

North Surrey had 159 cases, which is lower per capita than Langley’s numbers.

Langley’s case rate, the rate of cases per day, per 100,000 people, also dropped over the week, hitting a rate of 10 for the week from Nov. 16 to 22. It had been 13 the week before that.

Within Langley, the highest case rate was in North Langley Township, where it was 18. Willoughby had a case rate of 14 and Langley City was at 11, South Langley Township was at 10 and Brookswood/Murrayville had a case rate of seven. Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had a case rate of five and Aldergrove-Otter had a case rate of just two.

Within Langley, 89 per cent of eligible residents have had their first vaccine shot against COVID-19, which puts Langley slightly under both the provincial average, which was 91 per cent as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, as well as below average within the Fraser Health region.

Hope still has the lowest vaccination rate, at 78 per cent of eligible residents having received their first shot, while North Surrey and Delta are the highest, at 95 per cent.

