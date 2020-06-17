A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred as Mission Memorial Hospital, according to a June 16 update on Fraser Health’s website. Kevin Mills photo.

COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health website lists outbreak in June 16 update

A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Mission Memorial Hospital, according to Fraser Health’s June 16 update on their website.

While an outbreak is listed on the website, details are scant as there have been no news releases from Fraser Health about the outbreak.

Tabor Home, an assisted living facility in Abbotsford, was also included in the June 16 update. The previous day (June 15), outbreaks were declared at Langley Memorial Hospital and Maple Hill, a care facility attached to the hospital.

Black Press has reached out to Fraser Health for details about the outbreak.

Updates coming.

RELATED: New COVID outbreak reported in Lower Mainland care home

CoronavirusMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau
Next story
Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Fort Langley business Tuesday night

Township firefighters responded to Chuckling Duckling Farm

VIDEO: Residents of destroyed Langley house where three died remembered as good neighbours

‘They were nice’

Riders back in the saddle after COVID-19 shuts down Aldergrove’s only therapy barn

Valley Therapeutic riders begin to see gradual return to their horses starting Tuesday, June 16

Langley residential builder earns national recognition for kitchen renovation

Larry Clay received Canadian Home Builder Association award for “Best Kitchen, $70,000 – $100,000”

Home demolitions step towards new Fort Langley museum

Township council voted to remove seven houses near the Centennial Museum

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health website lists outbreak in June 16 update

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Most Read