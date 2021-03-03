COVID-19: Wage and rent subsidies, lockdown support to be extended until June

Chrystia Freeland says now is not time to lower levels of support

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks about the Fiscal update during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday November 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government is extending the emergency wage and rent subsidies, as well as lockdown support, until June.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the various funds will be extended to June 5, rather than expiring mid-March as previously scheduled. The cost to extend the various supports is estimated at $13.9 billion.

During a press conference in Ottawa Wednesday (March 3), Freeland said that the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy would remain at 75 per cent per active employee, the rent subsidy would remain at 65 per cent and lockdown support would stay at 25 per cent.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus