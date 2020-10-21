This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP

COVID case confirmed at Fort Langley Seniors Community

One of five new cases reported by Fraser health Authority

A staffer at Fort Langley Seniors Community has tested positive for COVID-19, the Fraser Health authority reported on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

As well, individual staff members at Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Good Samaritan Victoria Heights, Sunset Manor, and Baillie House have tested positive for COVID-19.

All five staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has declared outbreaks at these locations, and has deployed rapid response teams to each site. Communication with residents and families is underway.

Fort Langley Seniors Community is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. Baillie House is a long term care facility that is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

Evergreen Baptist Care Society is a long term care facility in White Rock that is owned and operated by Baptist Housing. Good Samaritan Victoria Heights is an assisted living facility in New Westminster that is owned and operated by The Good Samaritan Society. Sunset Manor is an assisted living facility in Chilliwack that is owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack.

READ ALSO: 167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at all five sites. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following at each site:

·Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

·Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

·Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

·Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

·Residents, families and staff are being notified.

·Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at all five sites to take any further actions required and support each of the facilities. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

In addition, Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at George Derby Centre (Burnaby), Langley Lodge (Langley), Chartwell Crescent Gardens (Surrey), Harrison West at Elim Village (Surrey), and White Rock Seniors Village (White Rock). With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these locations.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 case over at Langley Lodge

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

