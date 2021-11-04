COVID cases drop in Langley for second week

There were fewer than 200 cases in Langley in the most recent data from the BCCDC

Positive cases of COVID-19 declined in Langley for the second week in a row, but some of Langley’s neighours are still seeing increasing rates. (BCCDC)

Langley’s COVID numbers dropped below 200, a significant decline from last week, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

In the week from Oct. 24 to 30, Langley saw 173 people test positive for COVID-19. That’s down from the 227 in the previous week, and from a peak of 243 the week before that.

Cases were also down slightly in North Surrey, to 332 from 357 the week before, and in South Surrey/White Rock to 70 from 81.

Langley’s other neighbours saw an increase, however. Abbotsford’s weekly numbers jumped from 301 last week to 385 this week, Mission was up from 54 to 66, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows was up from 107 to 165.

The BCCDC has also released weekly data on the case rate of each local health area in Langley, from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The case rate – the rate of daily cases per 100,000 people – was highest in North Langley Township, where it was 27.

Aldergrove/Otter’s case rate was 22, South Langley Township was 19, and Brookswood/Murrayville was 16.

Langley City’s case rate was 12, Willoughby’s was 11, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley was the lowest over the past week, at six.

In general, case rates were higher to the east, in Abbotsford’s neighbourhoods, and lower to the west in Surrey, White Rock, Delta, Richmond, and neighbourhoods in Vancouver.

Langley’s vaccination rate remains just under the provincial average. According to the BCCDC, 88 per cent of people in Langley have had their first shot as of Nov. 2, compared to 90 per cent B.C.-wide. The Langley vaccination rate has not changed significantly in the last two weeks.

Langley’s rate is the same as Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows and Abbotsford’s. North Surrey and Delta have the highest vaccination rates in the Fraser Health region, at 94 per cent, while Hope still has the lowest at 78 per cent.

In July, Langley’s weekly COVID numbers had been as low as four cases in a week.

However, around that time the delta variant began circulating in B.C., kicking off the fourth wave of infections.

matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



