The Worksafe BC order posted on the front entrance of the Langley Canadian Tire on Thursday, April 29. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

COVID closure order appears on Langley Canadian Tire

The store was still open Thursday evening after the order was posted

A notice of workplace closure has been placed on the front door of the Langley Canadian Tire, indicating it may close or partially close for 10 days or more starting Friday, April 30

The closure notice appeared Thursday, April 29, and is signed by a WorkSafe BC staff member. The store remained open as of Thursday evening.

Workplace closures are a new measure introduced earlier this month by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the ongoing third wave of the pandemic in B.C.

Any workplace with three or more COVID-19 cases among staff, and a suspicion of workplace spread, can be shut down, for a minimum of 10 days.

Some workplaces have seen partial closures.

The Langley Advance Times attempted to contact the management at the Langley Canadian Tire for comment, and was directed to the chain’s head office.

The Canadian Tire has not yet appeared on the online list of closures maintained by Fraser Health. The list is updated at noon daily with the previous day’s closure orders.

The Canadian Tire appears to be the second local hardware and home goods store affected by a closure order, after the Rona on the Langley Bypass was closed earlier in the week.

READ MORE: Langley Rona among local businesses hit with COVID closure orders

