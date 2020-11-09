COVID exposure reported at Langley Secondary School

Affected individual attended the school over six days, notice says

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Langley Secondary School (LSS).

A letter sent to parents from the Fraser Health Authority on Monday, Nov. 9 said an “individual with COVID-19” was at the school at 21405 56 Avenue on six days; October 27, 28, 30 and November 2, 3, 4.

As a result, Public Health advised it has initiated contact tracing to “identify any staff and students at LSS that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.”

It will continue to investigate the exposure at the school and will only phone staff and students that public health has identified as needing to self-isolate for 14 days from when they were exposed.

Public Health may send letters to staff and students who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. These staff/students may continue to attend school while monitoring for symptoms.

“It is important to note that receipt of this letter does not mean you will be contacted by public health. You will not be contacted by public health unless you were directly exposed to COVID-19,” the letter said.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

For privacy reasons, it said the agency cannot give out any more specific details on the COVID-19 exposure.

