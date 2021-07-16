COVID numbers keep dropping in Langley

Two neighbourhoods had a zero rate of transmission in the last week

COVID-19 transmission rates continued to decline in Langley in the latest numbers released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Data release Wednesday, July 14 showed that the daily case rate – the number of new cases per 100,000 people – was zero for the previous week in both Langley City and the Walnut Grove Fort Langley area.

Willoughby, North Langley, Brookswood/Murrayville, and Aldergrove/Otter all had case rates of one for the same period, from July 6 to 12.

Only South Langley had a rate above that, with a case rate of three per 100,000 residents per day.

The most recently available total case count for Langley, taken June 27 to July 3, showed that over a week, the community had a total of four cases.

Neighbouring communities also saw low numbers. Abbotsford recorded 13 cases, North Surrey 28, South Surrey/White Rock five, and Maple Ridge and Pitt meadows recorded 11.

Over the last few months, COVID numbers have cratered, hospitalizations due to the disease have crashed, and large areas of the province have recorded either no cases or single-digit cases in recent weeks.

Langley has seen almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases according to the most recent complete count.

