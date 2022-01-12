Langley Memorial Hospital's new ER was on the verge of opening on May 3 when this photo was taken. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

COVID outbreak affects six patients at Langley Memorial Hospital

LMH was one of five Fraser Health hospitals reporting an outbreak on Wednesday

Six patients at Langley Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of an outbreak, Fraser Health announced Wednesday, Jan. 12.

There was evidence of transmission of COVID in a single medicine unit at the hospital, Fraser Health said. The unit is temporarily closed to admissions.

As usual, Fraser Health has implemented enhanced cleaning and contact tracing on the unit. Langley Memorial was one of five hospitals where outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, including Abbotsford Regional, Burnaby, and Peace Arch Hospitals.

The ER at Langley memorial and the other hospitals remain open. Patients on the affected unit have been notified, or their families have been notified if they are not able to receive the information.

A COVID outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital was declared over as the other five outbreaks were announced.

