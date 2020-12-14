A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) acute care facility has claimed 10 lives, the Fraser Health Authority (FHA) confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14.

In total, there have been 27 patients and 16 staff cases associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” the FHA statement said.

COVID-negative patients who present to Langley Memorial Hospital and require care may be transferred to other Fraser Health hospitals, the authority said.

All “urgent, emergent, cancer, and daycare surgeries” will continue.

Elective procedures that require a stay in hospital will be rescheduled when the COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

Patients who require care in the Mental Health, Critical Care, Maternity or Pediatric units can be admitted to LMH if they require that level of care.

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 5, at which time a single staff member had tested positive and the unit was temporarily closed to admissions.

A separate outbreak in the hospital’s long-term care unit was declared by Fraser Health on Nov. 18, with nine staff cases. There were no resident cases or deaths, the authority reported Monday.

Two residents at Fort Langley Seniors Community tested positive for COVID-19, the FHA reported on Friday, Nov. 6.

READ ALSO: LMH, Fort Langley seniors facility hit with new COVID outbreaks

Langley has had 1,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, a little less than one per cent of the total population of the City and Township combined.

READ MORE: More than 1,300 confirmed COVID cases in Langley since March

Fraser Health said it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones.

Information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley Memorial Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Research tool offers glimpse into the deep-sea lives of salmon
Next story
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

Just Posted

Trevor Longo celebrated a real-world goal against Victoria Royals on Feb. 28 at Langley Events Centre. Now, he has several virtual hockey wins to his credit, part of the Memorial eCup presented by Kia (Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants player makes finals of virtual hockey tournament

Trevor Longo will play for Langley-based team in the final eight of the Memorial eCup

Ellexis, Ella, Everett, Tonya, and Chris Wejr went all out for the holiday season. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Chris Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

A COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital has claimed 10 lives, the FHA confirmed on Monday, Dec. 14 (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
COVID outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital acute care has claimed 10 lives

Fraser Health Authority is restricting admissions and non-urgent elective surgeries are cancelled

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
GREEN BEAT: The salmon just keep swimming

When life’s fights seem too impossible to win, think of the perseverance of these fish

Emergency crews were called to a collision in the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Langley around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (File photo)
Langley driver, 23, considered impaired, crashes into median in Walnut Grove Monday morning

The collision involved a single-vehicle

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue president Nick Rivers. (PQB News file photo)
Hero reflects on harrowing rescue of man from raging Vancouver Island river

Nick Rivers rappelled into the Little Qualicum River to save a man clinging between two waterfalls

University of Washington Medical Center Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer puts a tray of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine into the deep freeze after the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center’s Montlake campus Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times via AP, Pool)
COVID vaccine to roll out to health-care workers across B.C. by next week

B.C. has received 4,900 of the first batch of doses to be distributed across the country

(Pixabay.com)
Single British Columbians won’t have to spend Christmas alone under health orders

Those who live alone have a few options

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The community mailboxes at Hwy 37 and Oolichan, Cablecar subdivision in Kitimat. Nov. 17, 2020. Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel
Sending holiday cheer this year? Canada Post bumps up deadlines amid unprecedented season

Parcel delivery for regional and national mail moved up to this week

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

Most Read