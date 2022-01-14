Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. A COVID-19 outbreak announced on Dec. 28 was declared over on Jan. 14. (Google Maps)

COVID outbreak over at Fort Langley seniors home

Five seniors homes in the region saw their outbreaks end

The COVID outbreak that the Fort Langley Seniors Community at the end of December has been declared over by Fraser Health.

The outbreak was one of several declared over around the region, along with outbreaks at the Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey, the Residence inf Mission, Dania Home in Burnaby, and White Rock Seniors Village.

Following the use of prevention and response strategies to COVID, there were no cases of the virus remaining in any of those facilities, Fraser Health announced.

The outbreak was announced on Dec. 28 last year, and was part of a burst of outbreaks at care homes and medical facilities that began when the fifth wave of infections began.

PREVIOUSLY: COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

