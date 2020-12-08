Families of Aldergrove Community Secondary School were notified by the local district in a letter that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 2020. (Google Map)

COVID-positive person was at Aldergrove Community Secondary School

Fraser Health said individual was at the school on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

The local district has notified families of Aldergrove Community Secondary in a letter sent Monday evening about a test-positive person at the school.

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

READ MORE: ‘Significant’ changes coming to Fraser Health school exposure notices

The test positive individual was at the Aldergrove secondary school (26850 29 Ave.) on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, according to Fraser Health.

The health authority said the COVID-positive person has been isolated and there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.

Public Health is investigating the exposure at the school and should any staff or student need to isolate or self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 will be contacted directly, they said.

“This letter does not mean Public Health will be contacting you,” according to the letter. “Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19.”

The health authority asks parents to continue to send their child to school and to monitor them for signs of COVID-19 each day using the daily health check provided by the school.

As of Tuesday morning there were five Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures.

For updates from the district visit www.sd35.bc.ca.

Coronavirus

