Cpl. Neuman is the ‘new man’ at Aldergrove CPO

KURT LANGMANN Cpl. Kurt Neuman is the new RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office.

An RCMP officer with deep roots in the Cloverdale and Aldergrove area has been appointed to take charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office.

Cpl. Kurt Neuman has taken over the position as of this week but he is not new to Aldergrove or the Fraser Valley.

Neuman grew up in Cloverdale and has been with the Mounties for 20 years, first serving in Surrey and for the past four years in general duty at the Langley detachment. While his focus has been downtown Langley City until now, he is familiar with Aldergrove as he has worked here on call outs and he also resides in Aldergrove.

He says he’s happy to see ongoing improvements to the community such as the new recreation centre currently under construction, and is ready to do his part to make Aldergrove a better community for all families and individuals here.

He also praised community groups here such as the new Aldergrove Community Association for creating the opportunity for dialogue and working on issues cooperatively.

He notes that Aldergrove has some issues and certain characters that need attention but he says that overall the social conditions here are not as dire as some portray it to be.

“Part of the job as police these days seems to be a sort of social worker, but really there are much worse situations in the larger cities than you see in Aldergrove,” said Cpl. Neuman.

Cpl. Neuman’s “beat” is from 276 Street to 232 Street and from the US border north to Glen Valley/Fort Langley.

Neuman will be available through the Aldergrove CPO at 26970 Fraser Hwy. — call 604-856-7386 to leave a message if you wish to speak with him.

Neiman said he also hopes to arrange public open houses where anyone can drop in and talk about issues face-to-face with him.