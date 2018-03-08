KURT LANGMANN Cpl. Kurt Neuman is the new RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office.

Cpl. Neuman is the ‘new man’ at Aldergrove CPO

RCMP veteran takes charge at Aldergrove Community Policing Office

An RCMP officer with deep roots in the Cloverdale and Aldergrove area has been appointed to take charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office.

Cpl. Kurt Neuman has taken over the position as of this week but he is not new to Aldergrove or the Fraser Valley.

Neuman grew up in Cloverdale and has been with the Mounties for 20 years, first serving in Surrey and for the past four years in general duty at the Langley detachment. While his focus has been downtown Langley City until now, he is familiar with Aldergrove as he has worked here on call outs and he also resides in Aldergrove.

He says he’s happy to see ongoing improvements to the community such as the new recreation centre currently under construction, and is ready to do his part to make Aldergrove a better community for all families and individuals here.

He also praised community groups here such as the new Aldergrove Community Association for creating the opportunity for dialogue and working on issues cooperatively.

He notes that Aldergrove has some issues and certain characters that need attention but he says that overall the social conditions here are not as dire as some portray it to be.

“Part of the job as police these days seems to be a sort of social worker, but really there are much worse situations in the larger cities than you see in Aldergrove,” said Cpl. Neuman.

Cpl. Neuman’s “beat” is from 276 Street to 232 Street and from the US border north to Glen Valley/Fort Langley.

Neuman will be available through the Aldergrove CPO at 26970 Fraser Hwy. — call 604-856-7386 to leave a message if you wish to speak with him.

Neiman said he also hopes to arrange public open houses where anyone can drop in and talk about issues face-to-face with him.

Previous story
WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim
Next story
Cross-country skier McKeever to be Canada’s flag bearer

Just Posted

Langley’s Team Tardi advances to the semis in world junior curling fight

Victories today against Russia and Germany secured the Canadian team chance to battle U.S. again.

Cpl. Neuman is the ‘new man’ at Aldergrove CPO

RCMP veteran takes charge at Aldergrove Community Policing Office

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple dismisses lawyer at sentencing for wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi ordered to return to court Tuesday

Spartans set their sights on banners

Trinity Western men’s volleyball team will play for gold at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Perfect weather for Rugby 7s Tournament: ACTION PHOTOS

Players caked in mud at Langley School District-wide tournament March 8

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

VIDEO: Local developers haul syringe-ladened camper from Fraser River

Mess sat at Peg Leg Bar in Chilliwack for weeks as people tried to secure funding for cleanup

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Rugby 7s championships this weekend in Vancouver

Aldergrove-Abbotsford rugby talents ready for the world championship series

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Most Read