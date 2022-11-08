VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.
The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.
It closed one lane and caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back at 264th Street.
One driver suffered a neck injury that did not appear to be life-threatening.
A Langley Township fire crew used absorbents to mop up spilled fuel before the lane was reopened.
READ ALSO:Firefighters have busy night during windstorm
READ ALSO: Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley
Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.