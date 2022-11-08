VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A westbound collision blocked one lane near Glover Road

At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.

The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It closed one lane and caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back at 264th Street.

One driver suffered a neck injury that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A Langley Township fire crew used absorbents to mop up spilled fuel before the lane was reopened.

