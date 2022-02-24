Crashes, vehicles in ditches after Thursday morning snow

Roads are slick and drivers are advised to drive carefully. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Unexpected snow fall, even with the light dusting, in the lower mainland Thursday morning, is causing traffic delays and vehicle accidents.

In a social media post, Drive BC is asking commuters to avoid travel if possible.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel in the lower mainland at this time, winter weather conditions causing multiple incidents along the major routes. Snow is falling and sticking, only travel if you and your vehicle are prepared,” said the post.

Already so far, a spun out vehicle caused traffic delays at 16th Ave/Kind Rd. at 200th in Langley. A two-vehicle crash was also reported at 56 Ave. and 272 St.

In Maple Ridge, a two-vehicle collision took place at Lougheed Hwy. and 224 St. at around 7:30 a.m. Before that, around 6:30 a.m., a multi-vehicle collision to the west of Dewdney Trunk Rd. and 272 St. had the road blocked and led to traffic delays.

So far, no serious injuries have been reported in Langley, but officials are asking drivers to be cautious and to expect delays due to the winter driving conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley starting 5:50 a.m. Thursday morning, through to Friday morning.

According to the forecast, an Arctic air mass is in place over the B.C. coast. Temperatures this morning are expected to be minus 5 or colder. These temperatures combined with light easterly outflow winds will result in windchill values near minus 10.

Temperatures are expected to rise to plus 5 this afternoon, but will lower to minus 5 again Friday morning.

A gradual warming trend will start this weekend.