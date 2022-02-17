Credit card fraudster runs up $20,000 bill at Langley store

RCMP are looking for a suspect in a stolen credit card scam

Langley RCMP released this surveillance photo of a woman suspected in a $20,000 credit card fraud at a Langley drug store. (Langley RCMP)

A woman allegedly made $20,000 in purchases with stolen credit cards in a single trip to a Langley drug store, RCMP say.

The incident took place on Dec. 22 of last year, when the woman rang up the fraudulent bill at the Willowbrook Shoppers Drug Mart, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

RCMP have released surveillance images of a suspect in the case, and are asking the public for help locating her.

In another incident caught on surveillance footage, a man allegedly stole clothing and boots worth more than $1,000 from the Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Langley on Jan. 9.

The man was seen getting into the passenger seat of an older red truck.

Finally, RCMP are looking for a bicycle stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary on Jan. 17. The suspect was a man wearing camouflage pants and a black hoodie. The thief used a set of bolt cutters to get the bike, a dark orange GT Aggressor, out of the lock fastening it to the bike rack.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts or suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

A suspect in the theft of about $1,000 worth of clothes from Mark’s Work Wearhouse. (Langley RCMP)