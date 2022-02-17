Langley RCMP released this surveillance photo of a woman suspected in a $20,000 credit card fraud at a Langley drug store. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP released this surveillance photo of a woman suspected in a $20,000 credit card fraud at a Langley drug store. (Langley RCMP)

Credit card fraudster runs up $20,000 bill at Langley store

RCMP are looking for a suspect in a stolen credit card scam

A woman allegedly made $20,000 in purchases with stolen credit cards in a single trip to a Langley drug store, RCMP say.

The incident took place on Dec. 22 of last year, when the woman rang up the fraudulent bill at the Willowbrook Shoppers Drug Mart, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

RCMP have released surveillance images of a suspect in the case, and are asking the public for help locating her.

In another incident caught on surveillance footage, a man allegedly stole clothing and boots worth more than $1,000 from the Mark’s Work Wearhouse in Langley on Jan. 9.

The man was seen getting into the passenger seat of an older red truck.

Finally, RCMP are looking for a bicycle stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary on Jan. 17. The suspect was a man wearing camouflage pants and a black hoodie. The thief used a set of bolt cutters to get the bike, a dark orange GT Aggressor, out of the lock fastening it to the bike rack.

Anyone with information on any of the thefts or suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ ALSO: Crash sends car flying off Glover Road near Fort Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeLangley RCMP

 

A suspect in the theft of about $1,000 worth of clothes from Mark’s Work Wearhouse. (Langley RCMP)

A suspect in the theft of about $1,000 worth of clothes from Mark’s Work Wearhouse. (Langley RCMP)

This bike was stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary. (Langley RCMP)

This bike was stolen from Walnut Grove Secondary. (Langley RCMP)

Previous story
Family needs help after toddler falls 20 feet onto concrete in B.C. park
Next story
VIDEO: Bomb threat sparks lockdown at middle school in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Langley RCMP released this surveillance photo of a woman suspected in a $20,000 credit card fraud at a Langley drug store. (Langley RCMP)
Credit card fraudster runs up $20,000 bill at Langley store

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Christian political action group joins appeal of COVID rules by Fraser Valley churches

Ginny Vanderhorst took part in a crow count hosted by the Langley Environmental Partners Society. LEPS hosted counts on four days in early February 2022. (Vanderhorst/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley crow count leaves resident ‘awestruck’

Langley is growing faster than most of its neighbouring communities, and much faster than the provincial average. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley among fastest-growing communities in B.C.