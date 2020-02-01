Rescue crews assisted with evacuating people in the Cedar area due to flooding Saturday. (North Cedar Fire Department Facebook)

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

After heavy rain overnight caused significant flooding, first responders and emergency services have worked to evacuate people on central Vancouver Island, say officials.

Daniel Pearce, Regional District of Nanaimo general manager of emergency services, said the flooding occurred south of Nanaimo, B.C., in the Cedar area encompassing Wilkinson, Riverside, Alice and Raines roads. Two evacuations have taken place thus far, Pearce said, with North Cedar Fire Department, Snuneymuxw First Nation and Nanaimo Search and Rescue among the groups assisting.

“Off of Wilkinson Road at [a trailer park], we had a total of eight evacuees and six pets and we’re also now just assisting with Raines Road, which is on [Snuneymuxw land], and we are providing a bus right now to assist with the evacuations,” Pearce said. “City of Nanaimo is providing emergency social support volunteers to get them registered through Emergency Management B.C. and right now, the numbers that we’re working with are nine evacuees,” said Pearce.

The fire department and search-and-rescue along with representatives from Snuneymuxw and B.C. Emergency Health Services have set up a command centre near the Cedar Bridge and are evaluating the situation, according to a social media post. Members of RDN and City of Nanaimo emergency social services are also assisting, said Pearce.

“Evacuees are receiving 48 hours of housing,” said Pearce. “So we are working with local hotels in the area to provide that housing, and then we are providing food vouchers as well as transportation vouchers so they will receive assistance to get back to their residences.”

Environment Canada is forecasting clear conditions tonight, and Ian Thorpe, RDN board chairman, said he is relieved.

“They are forecasting that the water will subside for the rest of today, which of course, is good news,” he said.


