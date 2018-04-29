Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image

Crews ramp up for spring, summer construction on 216 Street Interchange

Summer works include soil compaction, bridge piling and installation of sound walls

With construction of the 216 Street Interchange well underway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has released a new project update that details what’s to come in the spring and summer.

The $59 million project includes widening the freeway to six lanes between 202 and 216 Streets, and building a new interchange that will connect Willoughby to Walnut Grove at 216 Street.

READ MORE: Work gets underway on controversial 216 Street Interchange

Over the next few months, crews have planned to do soil compacting and settlement monitoring; form the embankment for the interchange ramps; bridge piling; relocation and installation of utilities; lane widening in the Highway 1 median; installation of culverts and water utilities; and installation of the concrete sound wall on 216 Street north of the highway.

The province advises motorists to plan ahead and expect delays on Highway 1 near the project area. Increases in noise and dust are also likely. Some work may be done at night.

READ MORE: Walnut Grove mom pleads with TransLink to ban trucks on 216 Street

“The ministry appreciates the patience of commuters and residents while work is underway,” the province stated in a press release. “Drivers are reminded that speed limits vary in construction zones, so watch for workers and posted speed limits.”

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.

For more info, visit http://engage.gov.bc.ca/highway1and216/


miranda@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

216-project-update_040918(1) by Miranda Gathercole on Scribd

Previous story
Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside
Next story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Just Posted

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

VIDEO: Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

Those people in gloves and with garbage bags are cleaning up Langley

In every neighbourhood, people are out picking up litter for Clean Up Langley Day.

Crews ramp up for spring, summer construction on 216 Street Interchange

Summer works include soil compaction, bridge piling and installation of sound walls

Health officials, police dealing with rash of overdoses in Vancouver, Victoria

First responders received 119 calls about overdoses and poisonings on Wednesday, more Thursday

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

29-year-old Mission inmate dies

Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

Most Read