Crews ramp up for spring, summer construction on 216 Street Interchange

With construction of the 216 Street Interchange well underway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has released a new project update that details what’s to come in the spring and summer.

The $59 million project includes widening the freeway to six lanes between 202 and 216 Streets, and building a new interchange that will connect Willoughby to Walnut Grove at 216 Street.

Over the next few months, crews have planned to do soil compacting and settlement monitoring; form the embankment for the interchange ramps; bridge piling; relocation and installation of utilities; lane widening in the Highway 1 median; installation of culverts and water utilities; and installation of the concrete sound wall on 216 Street north of the highway.

The province advises motorists to plan ahead and expect delays on Highway 1 near the project area. Increases in noise and dust are also likely. Some work may be done at night.

“The ministry appreciates the patience of commuters and residents while work is underway,” the province stated in a press release. “Drivers are reminded that speed limits vary in construction zones, so watch for workers and posted speed limits.”

Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.

