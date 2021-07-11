Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 11

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 11, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BRAGG, Travis Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 186 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: July 6, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: KIRTON, Kenneth Age: 54 Height: 5’3” ft Weight: 189 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Breach of CCRA Warrant in effect: June 30, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: NAZAREK, Dana Age: 50 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 180 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Blue Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 5, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

