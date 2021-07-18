Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of July 18, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: RUDOLPH, Gerald Age: 52 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 201 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Undertaking or Recognizance Warrant in effect: July 6, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BONSELL, Mark Age: 53 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: July 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC