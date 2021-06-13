Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 13, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LITTLECROW, Raven Age: 22 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 169 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Cheek – Cross (left eye) Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Escape Lawful custody Warrant in effect: June 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: WEBB, Christine Age: 33 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Lower Back - Harley, Heart and Vines, Upper back - Cross & Flames, Left Wrist - Heart, and Behind ears – Stars. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC