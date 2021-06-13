Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are Crime Stoppers most wanted for the week of June 13, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LITTLECROW, Raven Age: 22 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 169 lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Cheek – Cross (left eye) Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant – Escape Lawful custody Warrant in effect: June 8, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: WEBB, Christine Age: 33 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 221 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Lower Back - Harley, Heart and Vines, Upper back - Cross & Flames, Left Wrist - Heart, and Behind ears – Stars. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: DESJARLAIS, Edward Age: 64 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 190 lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Hand - Cross, Upper Left Arm - Barbed Wire and Sea Dragon with Barbed Wire Band, Chest-Heart, Right Arm - Playing Cards with “Jessica” and “Nicole”, and Right Hand - “Lucky” with Rainbow. Wanted: Manslaughter Warrant in effect: June 2, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

